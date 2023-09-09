Court eases curbs on Biden administration's contacts with social media firms

By Nate Raymond and Jonathan Stempel (Reuters) -A federal appeals court on Friday ruled the White House, the FBI and top health officials may not "coerce or significantly encourage" social-media companies to remove content the Biden administration considers misinformation, including about COVID-19. But the three-judge panel of the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals narrowed much of an injunction issued by a Louisiana judge that restricted Democratic President Joe Biden's administration from communicating with social-media companies. The court placed that injunction on hold for...