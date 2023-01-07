Trump strikes out in court again as judge tosses his bid to dismiss New York AG's lawsuit

On Friday, CNN reported that former President Donald Trump suffered another legal blow in court as a New York judge rejected his move to toss the lawsuit against his family by state Attorney General Letitia James.

"Judge Arthur Engoron had previously rejected several of the Trumps’ legal arguments when he imposed a monitor on the Trump Organization last year," reported Kara Scannell. "On Friday, in a written order, he ruled that the Trumps’ repetition of the arguments was 'frivolous.' 'Reading these arguments was, to quote the baseball sage Lawrence Peter (‘Yogi’) Berra, ‘Déjà vu all over again,’' the judge wrote."

"The judge also rejected the Trumps’ arguments that some of the alleged fraudulent conduct occurred beyond the statute of limitations allowed under the law," said the report. "Ivanka Trump, who left the business to go to the White House in 2017, argued that the claims against her were time-barred and that she didn’t personally falsify any business records. The judge said the attorney general’s office has alleged liability 'sufficiently' on Trump to survive a motion to dismiss."



Previous reporting indicated that Judge Engoron had been considering sanctions against three law firms representing Trump. However, in this ruling, he decided against it: "In its discretion this Court will not impose sanctions, which the Court believes are unnecessary, having made its point."

The lawsuit by James, seeking a judgment of $250 million, alleges that the Trump family committed civil fraud by manipulating the value of their assets in the Trump Organization to avoid taxes.

A recent separate, criminal case alleging the same targeted the Trump Organization directly, along with longtime Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg.