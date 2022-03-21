MAGA-rioting 'Cowboys for Trump' founder accuses reporter of being a CIA plant -- then starts ranting about pedophiles

Couy Griffin, the MAGA-rioting founder of "Cowboys for Trump," went on a long rant against CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane on Monday while standing outside the courtroom after the first day of his trial.
After MacFarlane asked Griffin if he regretted taking part in the January 6th Capitol riots, Griffin immediately launched into a personal attack on the reporter.
"I know that you're one of the biggest hit jobs out there!" he charged. "I don't know if you report back to the CIA or the FBI or what intel agency... But I'm not a fan of you!"
RELATED: 'Cowboys for Trump' lawyer gets reprimanded for talking over judge during tense MAGA riot trial
Griffin then accused MacFarlane of obsessing too much with January 6th-related trials when there are still wealthy pedophiles on the loose who are abusing children.
"You come after me whenever we have Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew and all these other pedophiles in America that are abusing children!" he said. "Why don't you advocate for Prince Andrew to be extradited back to my home state of New Mexico to face criminal charges of pedophilia!"
Watch the video below.
Jan 6 defendant Couy Griffin of New Mexico is not a fan \u2026.. of this Twitter feed ====>pic.twitter.com/31U0gpy8HR— Scott MacFarlane (@Scott MacFarlane) 1647900065