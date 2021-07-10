The CPAC Dallas stage looks like a massive phallic symbol -- and people can't stop laughing

Sigmund Freud is obviously not a guest at this summer's Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas -- but he might have been fascinated by its stage design if he were.
Twitter account @Patriottakes noticed that the CPAC Dallas stage this year has a rather phallic look to it -- although this is actually a welcome improvement from the stage design unveiled earlier this year that critics said looked like a Nazi rune.
Nonetheless, Twitter users who looked at the stage could not help but see it as an architectural double entendre, which resulted in many laughs at CPAC's expense.
Check out some reactions below.
The CPAC stage sponsored by Viagra__Cialis__TriMix Injection note∙∙ яepublican men do in fact rely on s… https://t.co/Jio2z9fFYL— DeepBlue (@DeepBlue) 1625873929.0
3-1/2” of dangling fury. https://t.co/yeGOypRqgR— GET OUT OF MY WAY! 🇺🇸 (@GET OUT OF MY WAY! 🇺🇸) 1625871937.0
CPAC… do your set designers just hate you? https://t.co/e6ZB44U8aW— David Yankovich (@David Yankovich) 1625871723.0
There's no way the person who designed this stage didn't know what they were doing. https://t.co/aIoe5YPIM2— DomDom (@DomDom) 1625870948.0
#CpacDickHeadStage it is #OnBrand for #CPAC and it's dickhead speakers #CPAC2021 https://t.co/iN72NUH93j— Pete Quily (@Pete Quily) 1625870241.0
https://t.co/YCdvWhToyT https://t.co/une1Bma587— General William T. Sherman (@General William T. Sherman) 1625869620.0
Less nazi, more phallic 🍆 https://t.co/x5kxnt2qxq— fauci loving shrew 😎🏖☀️🌊🍦 (@fauci loving shrew 😎🏖☀️🌊🍦) 1625866838.0
someone has penis envy https://t.co/b8M1Eq7mcC— ✊🏿DefundMurderingBlackMen✊🏿she / her (@✊🏿DefundMurderingBlackMen✊🏿she / her) 1625866604.0