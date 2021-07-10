The CPAC Dallas stage looks like a massive phallic symbol -- and people can't stop laughing

Sigmund Freud is obviously not a guest at this summer's Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas -- but he might have been fascinated by its stage design if he were.

Twitter account @Patriottakes noticed that the CPAC Dallas stage this year has a rather phallic look to it -- although this is actually a welcome improvement from the stage design unveiled earlier this year that critics said looked like a Nazi rune.

Nonetheless, Twitter users who looked at the stage could not help but see it as an architectural double entendre, which resulted in many laughs at CPAC's expense.

