Matt Schapp complains he's a 'victim' of a left-wing conspiracy after GOP operatives accuse him of groping

CPAC chair Matt Schlapp has been accused by at least one male Republican operative of sexual assault after he allegedly groped the campaign worker in Georgia. Since then, Schlapp has faced a number of accusations about a hostile work environment. Now that Schlapp is about to start the latest CPAC meeting in Maryland on Wednesday evening, he's speaking out about being a "victim."

The Daily Beast reported that Schlapp is claiming he's under attack by "fake journalists pushing this leftist agenda and lying." In actual fact, Schlapp is being accused of misconduct by a former staffer of Herschel Walker's 2022 Senate campaign. The staff on the Walker campaign not only corroborated the staffer's complaints at the time but also supported him in his complaints.

Due to the complaints, Fox News has refused to allow Schlapp on the air and a number of Republican figureheads aren't participating in CPAC this year. Former President Donald Trump, who has been accused of sexual assault by 26 women, said that he would participate in CPAC.

Fox was previously a "featured sponsor" to the event with a $250,000 donation in 2021. It isn't clear if they donated this year.

IN OTHER NEWS: Conservative witness yells at Dem for using the word ‘overdose’ at House fentanyl hearing

“This media will take any charge and run with it if they can destroy a Republican or a Trump supporter or conservative. That’s what we have in this country," Schlapp told the conservative Washington Examiner.

He says that “woke politics” are bringing down conservative activists and this “has to stop” and “we have to find a way not to back down” because “that’s what the people of CPAC are all facing in their own lives.”

He dismissed the big Republicans not appearing at CPAC, noting that Trump was coming along with Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence.