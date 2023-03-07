Exasperated judge gives up on robbery case after witnesses are murdered
Judge with Gavel (Shutterstock)

An Alabama judge was miffed after two witnesses of a robbery were murdered and the victim fled town, according to WTVY.

"Prosecutors had accused Bobby Williams III, 20, of Mobile, of holding up a man at gunpoint and stealing a cell phone in August 2019. But prosecutors told Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks on Monday that they could not proceed because the victim, although subpoenaed, now is in Colorado and two witnesses have been killed," said the report.

Judge Brooks angrily dismissed the case calling it "pathetic."

“You know what this reminds me of?” This reminds me of the Mafia in the 1930s,” he complained, implying that Mr. Williams was the one who murdered the witnesses. “Witnesses have disappeared in a robbery case.”

IN OTHER NEWS: GOP state senator who sponsored anti-obscenity bill 'liked' sexually explicit photos on Twitter

In mafia cases, there is typically a lot more at stake than a stolen cell phone.

“This is the state we have come to," the judge continued. "This court can’t solve the cultural problems we have. But I can express my frustrations about it.”

“Mr. Williams, I don’t know what happened," he said to the accused. "You’re presumed innocent. But you’ve been given a big break here. I suggest you take advantage of it.”

“They’ll have a hard time prosecuting that case anyway,” said defense attorney Bucky Thomas.

The same man was also pulled over after a short car chase with police in May 2022 for possession of marijuana. He ran into a fire hydrant and attempted to flee police when officers arrested him, Fox 10 reported at the time.

Williams' criminal history in Mobile is shows various low-level crimes over several years, mostly focusing on marijuana possession.

SmartNews