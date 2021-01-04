Former inspector general explains the part of Trump's tape that violate the law -- and how to plead

The former Justice Department Inspector General Michael Bromwich explained that one small sentence is enough to prosecute President Donald Trump for criminal intent.

In his conversation with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Trump explains, "I just want to find 11,780 votes." He then followed the demand by threats and insults against Raffensperger.

Bromwich explained that "unless there are portions of the tape that somehow negate criminal intent....his threats against Raffensperger and his counsel violate 52 U.S. Code § 20511."

"The entire call is astonishing," Bromwich also said. "The bullying, the threats, the insults, the credulous embrace of discredited conspiracy theories. Like a crime boss, Trump occasionally says that all he wants is the truth. But he doesn't -- he wants the win. It's pathetic."

Bromwich closed by encouraging Trump that the "best defense would be insanity."