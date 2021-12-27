C-SPAN host asks racist caller if racism is 'getting better'

C-SPAN host John McArdle asked a white man who said that Black people are the "real racists" if racism is "getting better."

During Monday's Washington Journal program, McArdle spoke to a man named Rick who called in on the Republican line.

"The biggest losers this year is the Democratic Party that does not recognize the real racism that's around this country is the cries from the African-American community about racism and white supremacy," Rick explained. "Meanwhile, the crimes against Asians by Blacks is out of control."

Rick complained about another caller who said "white supremacism is the biggest threat."

READ: C-SPAN caller: 'Democrats are going to keep eating the babies and cutting faces off of them'

"We need to all have a conversation about Black-on-Asian violence," he said.

"Are we getting better on this topic of racism in this country," McArdle asked. "Are we becoming a less racist country?"

"No, it's worse," the caller opined. "I am white and I have two Asian daughters that were adopted from China 20 years ago And I and my wife need to have 'the conversation' that the Black community claims they always have to have. Our conversation needs to be: Watch out in Black neighborhoods for Blacks because the crime and the hatred towards Asians is on the rise."

"Democrats always talk about people of color and it's black and brown," he added. "So I am not racist. I adopted children of another race! OK? So people on the left need to wake up."

The caller dismissed the notion that former President Donald Trump's demonization of China could have caused a rise in violence against Asian people.

READ: C-SPAN caller on Thanksgiving: 'I give thanks that I can protect myself like the Rittenhouse kid did'

Rick then recounted several anecdotal incidents of crimes against Asian-Americans and insisted that he was citing "statistics."

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.