By Dave Sherwood and Marc Frank HAVANA (Reuters) -Cuba has uncovered a human trafficking ring that coerced its citizens to fight for Russia in the war in Ukraine, its foreign ministry said, adding that Cuban authorities were working to "neutralize and dismantle" the network. The statement from Cuba's foreign ministry late on Monday gave few details, but noted the trafficking ring was operating both within the Caribbean island nation, thousands of miles from Moscow, and in Russia. "The Ministry of the Interior... is working on the neutralization and dismantling of a human trafficking network th...
Cuba uncovers human trafficking of Cubans to fight for Russia in Ukraine
September 5, 2023, 3:17 PM ET