Cuban entrepreneurs to be allowed to open US bank accounts, access internet services
Owners of a small private business wait for customers, on March 31, 2023, in Havana, Cuba. - Adalberto Roque/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

For the first time in decades, Cuban entrepreneurs on the island are going to be allowed to open accounts in American banks and access their money remotely, in a move the U.S. government will announce in coming days to remove a significant obstacle to the expansion of the private sector in Cuba, highly placed sources in the Biden administration told the Miami Herald. Cuban entrepreneurs will be able “to establish and remotely access U.S. bank accounts to conduct authorized transactions,” one of the sources said, which in turn would help the independent private entrepreneurs in Cuba “continue i...