Curfews imposed after 22 dead in night of violence in north Honduras

Photo by Taylor Brandon on Unsplash
TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -The Honduran government announced curfews on Sunday in two northern cities after 22 people were shot dead overnight in separate attacks amid escalating violence in the country. Heavily armed men opened fire on Saturday night in a billiards hall in a neighborhood in the northern manufacturing city of Choloma, killing 11 people and seriously wounding three more, police press person Edgardo Barahona told Reuters. An official source not authorized to speak to the media told Reuters there had been at least 11 other killings on Saturday in separate episodes across the northern...