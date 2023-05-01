Currencies in limbo awaiting packed week of central banks

SYDNEY (Reuters) — Currencies were in limbo on Monday as holidays in most of Asia made for thin trading, while traders braced for a packed week of central bank meetings that would offer the latest guidance on future rate hikes across continents. Activity in the foreign exchange markets was subdued due to the Labour Day holidays in Singapore, Hong Kong and mainland China. Japan, Australia, and New Zealand are the only centres open in Asia. The Japanese yen slid 0.2% to 136.67 per dollar on Monday, extending its post-BOJ slump.
Trump explains why he was treated worse than Abraham Lincoln — who was assassinated
April 30, 2023
For the second weekend in a row, Fox host Mark Levin continued showing videos of his conversation with Donald Trump. Among the things Trump thought the Fox audience needed to know is that he was treated worse than Abraham Lincoln, who was killed before leaving office.
Trump began by saying that former President Andrew Jackson was treated very badly after he broke previous treaties, stole land, and forced the march of Native Americans to "Indian Territory." That land was then taken from the Native tribes and became known as Oklahoma.
"Abraham Lincoln, they say, was, you know, he had a civil war going on," Trump educated Levin. "But Abraham Lincoln was just vilified. But now they say Trump got treated the worst of all."
He never explained who "they" were.
"Because what they did was come up with phony stuff. Russia, Russia, Russia. It was all hoaxes. The Mueller witch hunt, which turned out to be 'no collusion.'"
That isn't what Mueller found. He never looked into Trump's potential collusion with Russia. What he did document were at least ten instances of obstruction of justice, which Trump has never been tried over.
"And they had the laptop, they could have figured that out because on the laptop, if you look at it, you could have figured that out easily," Trump said.
It's unclear what he was talking about, as there was never a "laptop" that belonged to Trump that was part of the Mueller probe. It's possible that it was classified information, but it never made it into the Mueller report. He might be confused about the laptop that was just seized from his staffer involved in the classified documents scandal.
Lincoln was reelected in his second bid for president, unlike Trump. It was the following year that he was shot by a failed actor that joined with other pro-Confederacy activists.
See the clip of the interview below or at the link here.
Trump: They treated me worse than Lincoln youtu.be
'Zombie' misinformation: 'Rape Day' hoax resurfaces on TikTok
April 30, 2023
The stomach-churning falsehood that groups of men have declared April 24 as "National Rape Day," giving them free rein to commit sexual violence, crept its way to TikTok fame in 2021, sparking alarm in countries including the United States and Britain.
In a sea of videos, many with millions of views, terrified women declared plans to lock themselves in their rooms all day and men vowed to protect them against imaginary assailants.
In one, a hulking bare-torsoed man appeared to sharpen an axe with a whetstone, warning troublemakers not to "touch anyone I know."
An 11-year-old girl in Britain "afraid of being raped" went to school armed with knives, local media reported citing police officials.
TikTok users seized on reports of unrelated sexual crimes just before April 24 that year as evidence of the lurking threat, lending further credence to the myth.
Multiple fact-checking organizations debunked the misinformation. But that did not nip it in the bud.
This year, the hoax went viral on the same platform once again, the watchdog group Media Matters for America said, underlining what researchers say are the limits of debunking to stop or even slow the spread of misinformation.
"We call these kinds of situations zombie claims, meaning they are rumors that keep popping up, no matter how many times you debunk it," said Laura Duclos, from MediaWise, a digital media literacy initiative of the nonprofit Poynter Institute.
"Some zombie claims pop up because they are related to a certain event or date," Duclos told AFP.
'Fodder for misinformation'
Raising alarm about the return of "Rape Day" this year, TikTok users declared their intention to carry tasers, handguns, and in one video, a firearm "with the safety (catch) off."
While AFP is not aware of any official reports of violent crimes because of the hoax, it lays bare the dangerous potential of even debunked falsehoods to whip up threats, hysteria and chaos.
When asked about TikTok's response to the hoax, a spokesman told AFP that "content promoting this despicable behavior would be removed if it was found on our platform."
Words such as "rape" are suppressed by TikTok, with a search redirecting users to a helpline and educational resources. But some videos can go completely undetected if they use no obvious keywords in their posts.
Users promoting the hoax also found workarounds such as "r@pe" and "national r day."
Last week, the platform appeared to crack down on the loopholes immediately after AFP shared with the TikTok spokesman a screenshot of multiple "Rape Day" videos that came up using those search words.
Searches using those two workarounds now yield "no results found."
TikTok "ought to get smarter" about preventing such hoaxes by rigorously studying patterns of how they spread, said S. Shyam Sundar, co-director of the Media Effects Research Laboratory at Pennsylvania State University.
"Sensational stories that prey on people's innate fears and desires are always going to be a fodder for misinformation, regardless of whether they have been debunked in the past," Sundar told AFP.
"Hoaxes may have a short shelf life but can linger in the warehouse for decades only to be recycled every now and then."
'Game of telephone'
The precise origin of this hoax in April — observed as sexual assault awareness month — is unclear.
According to Media Matters, its earliest mention was a 2021 tweet that cautioned people in Britain that "boys have made a 'national rape day'" and urged them to carry deterrents such as pepper spray for safety.
The message quickly spread on TikTok, going viral.
"It's common for misinformation to start on one platform and jump to others, losing context and making it that much harder to find the original source of the information," said Duclos.
"At that point you're playing essentially a game of telephone."
Stopping a wildfire hoax, Duclos said, is down to users "exercising due diligence before resharing misinformation" -- which in this case could be a simple keyword search of "national rape day" that leads to multiple fact-checks from credible outlets.
"The fact that this lie has re-emerged ... demonstrates what psychologists call a 'sleeper effect,'" Sundar said.
"The upshot of this is that users and the platform ought to realize that debunking is not as long-lasting as the actual information, underscoring the need to reinforce the debunking message every so often."
Trump laughs watching DeSantis 'crash and burn' — then claims Ron almost quit governor's race in 2018
April 30, 2023
Former President Donald Trump went on a tangent against Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on Sunday evening with a series of posts that called out his poor leadership during the COVID-19 crisis and mocked him for flaming out as he considers a presidential run.
Taking to his social media site, Truth Social, Trump threw up four posts that included article links to graphs and his signature rants.
It began with Trump claiming, "DeSanctimonious had a failed campaign when he was running for Governor - He was ready to drop out, was WAY behind. Then I Endorsed (sic) him and he went big league, but artificially, up."
Trump then tried a new spin on his DeSantis nickname, shorting DeSanctimonious to "DeSanctus."
"The real DeSanctus, however, is the guy we are all watching crash a burn - A really bad politician. Enjoy the trip, Ron!" Trump said.
DeSantis resigned from his congressional post in September 2018, just a few months before his gubernatorial election, leaving his district without a representative until 2019.
Trump grew furious after a conservative site cited DeSantis claiming he moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a point of pride for the former president.
"DeSanctimonious had nothing to do with Israel, or the moving of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem," Trump ranted. "Never so much as mentioned it to me—It was the last thing on his mind. DeSanctus wasn’t even Governor yet (It was December 6, 2017), and I barely knew him—He has turned out to be a total flameout! This is the kind of disinformation I thought only the Democrats would put out. No wonder DeSanctus is dropping like a rock in the Polls. Terrible!"
DeSantis has seen a significant drop in the polls since his national tour where he promoted his book in early primary states. Last week, he went on an international trip that included stops in Japan, Israel and the United Kingdom.
Trump finished by pointing to DeSantis' failure over COVID-19.
"So, explain. Why did Ron DeSanctus do a good job? Highly overrated. New York had fewer Covid Cases!"
