Currencies in limbo awaiting packed week of central banks

SYDNEY (Reuters) — Currencies were in limbo on Monday as holidays in most of Asia made for thin trading, while traders braced for a packed week of central bank meetings that would offer the latest guidance on future rate hikes across continents. Activity in the foreign exchange markets was subdued due to the Labour Day holidays in Singapore, Hong Kong and mainland China. Japan, Australia, and New Zealand are the only centres open in Asia. The Japanese yen slid 0.2% to 136.67 per dollar on Monday, extending its post-BOJ slump.