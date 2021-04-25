Curt Schilling lashes out at LeBron James for the 'stupidest, most ignorant takes on the planet'

Retired baseball player Curt Schilling lashed out at basketball player LeBron during an appearance on Fox News on Saturday.

Conservatives have lashed out at the Los Angeles Lakers star for his support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Schilling complained to host Jesse Watters about being receiving criticism from an employee at Foot Locker for his views.

"But when you're a liberal, you're allowed to comment on anything and everything. And apparently, just being a liberal allows you to be an expert," he complained.

"I mean, if you look at the last two or three years, some of the worst, stupidest, most ignorant takes on the planet have come from LeBron James' Twitter account.

Schilling is an interesting choice to evaluate the quality of takes. ESPN fired Schilling over his social media takes and his takes have apparently been bad enough to keep him from being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Schilling played in the World Series six times, being part of the winning team three times. James -- who is still playing -- has appeared in the NBA Finals ten times, winning his sport's championship four times.

James, for his part, seems unconcerned with the right-wing criticism he has been receiving.

Watch: