Cyber Ninjas ex-CEO — and his wife — lose court effort over release of public documents: report

Efforts to release public records documenting the controversial Arizona audit of the 2020 election advanced in court on Tuesday, according to the Arizona Republic.

"A Maricopa County Superior Court Judge on Thursday said The Arizona Republic can name the former CEO of Cyber Ninjas and his wife as directly responsible for public records the news organization has tried to obtain for nearly a year," the newspaper reported. "Arizona Senate President Karen Fann contracted with Cyber Ninjas to conduct a review of the 2020 Maricopa County election, and the company led a team of contractors that sorted through ballots last summer at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum."

The company has refused to turn over the documents, losing multiple times in court in a consolidated case filed by the newspaper and the left-of-center watchdog group American Oversight.

"When Cyber Ninjas refused to comply with court orders, a judge in January hit the company with sanctions of $50,000 a day until the records are released. Those sanctions now top $2 million, yet former CEO Doug Logan has given no indication he intends to comply, stating during a contentious deposition he is waiting for clearer orders from the court," the newspaper reported. "Logan also claimed he was dissolving Cyber Ninjas amid financial troubles, which prompted The Republic in February to ask the court's permission to name Logan and his wife, Meghan, as defendants."

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Michael Kemp agreed to add Doug and Meghan Logan to the complaint.

