(Reuters) - The Daily Mail and General Trust has registered its interest with British bank Lloyds for a potential bid for The Telegraph, a spokesperson told Reuters on Saturday. However, while it has been engaging with several parties, DMGT does not yet have any formal plans and there is no consortium, the spokesperson added. Sky News earlier reported that Lord Rothermere, chairman of both DMGT and its consumer division DMG media, is courting financial investors including funds based in the Middle East to support a bid for the Telegraph newspapers. Individual external investors would be unlike...
Daily Mail in talks with investors over potential bid for Britain's Telegraph
August 12, 2023, 3:15 PM ET