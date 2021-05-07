WATCH: Arizona audit hilariously ridiculed by The Daily Show
Screengrab.

"The Daily Show" on Thursday covered the controversial audit of votes in Arizona by Republicans pushing Donald Trump's "Big Lie" about election fraud.

Host Trevor Noah explained his view on the legitimacy of the process.

"Now, you might think it's crazy to have election conspiracy theorists in charge of an election audits. But to me, this makes perfect sense. Because don't forget, this is the third audit they've done in Arizona. At this point, you aren't going through the effort of counting again unless you know the guys you're hiring are going to give you the result you want. This is just smart," he said, while pointing to his head.

The host lost composure when reporting on the bamboo ballots conspiracy theory.

"No, no, no, no I"m, sorry, no, America is not real. This dudes are searching the ballot for bamboo? Like a bunch of starving pandas? Like, who are these people? You know, sometimes -- sometimes I actually wish I was a conspiracy theorist because there's never a dull moment. They can turn a regular-ass Thursday into an Indiana Jones movie like this," he said, with a snap of his fingers.