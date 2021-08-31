Viral video shows Dairy Queen workers shrieking as anti-masker urinates on their counter in bizarre meltdown

A man upset about being asked to wear a mask in a local Dairy Queen expressed his disappointment by urinating on the restaurant's counter, CTV News reports.

The incident, which was captured on video, took place in Vancouver, Canada, at around 9pm this Saturday. The man began relieving himself after an argument with restaurant employees.

"It's not B.C. policy. B.C policy says you have to observe exemptions," the man complains in video uploaded to social media.

He then calls the employees "f*cking psychopaths" as he leaves.

"This is the first incident of this nature," said RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau. "I think people should just wear their masks and be safe and be polite."

Police are still looking for the suspect.

Watch the video below:

