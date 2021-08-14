'Your child will wait for another child to die' to get an ICU bed: Dallas official defends mask mandate
Photo by Vitolda Klein on Unsplash

The top Dallas County official who fought Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott in court this week and won the right to legally implement a mask mandate is defending his decision to do so by explaining just how bad the coronavirus situation is right now.

"In Dallas we have zero ICU beds left for children," Judge Clay Jenkins explained Friday. "The means if your child's in a car wreck, if your child has a congenital heart defect and needs an ICU bed, or, more likely, if they have COVID and need an ICU bed, we don't have one."

"Your child will wait for another child to die. Your child will not get on a ventilator."

Judge Jenkins also noted that by and large the mask mandate has been well received by Dallas County residents, except for the "couple hundred people every night outside of my house screaming curse words at my children."

Gov. Abbott has not only refused to institute mask or vaccine mandates, he has banned any local government or agency from ordering one.

