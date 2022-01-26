Cop fired after video shows him punching man in the face – and being restrained by fellow officers

A Dallas police officer who was caught on video punching a man has been fired, WFAA reports.

Melvin Williams, was fired by the Dallas Police Department although criminal investigation into his actions is ongoing.

Williams was reportedly working off-duty at a bar when he tried to break up a fight. When one man tried to intervene, Williams pushed him to the ground and began punching him repeatedly. Eventually, two other officers restrain him.

As WFAA points out, Williams has been investigated for using excessive force. One case involves 21-year-old Vincent Doyle, who was shot in the head with a sponge round, cutting him in the eye and leaving him with limited vision. Another case involves Brandon Saenz, who had to have his eye removed after he was shot in the face with a 40mm sponge round.

"He's not someone who should be wearing a badge and have a gun in his possession,” said attorney Daryl Washington, who is representing Doyle.

Watch a report on the story below:

