Animals just keep disappearing from the Dallas Zoo
Juvenile Capuchin monkey

Animals keep vanishing from the Dallas Zoo, or seeing their habitats mysteriously breached — and foul play is suspected, according to The New York Times.

According to reporter April Rubin, a pair of emperor tamarin monkeys were taken from their exhibit, with their habitat "intentionally compromised."

Kari Streiber, a spokeswoman for the zoo, said that the breach has been reported to the Dallas Police.

This is the latest in a series of incidents.

"On Jan. 13, a female clouded leopard disappeared for several hours, prompting a 'Code Blue' alert at the zoo, which indicates that a nondangerous animal is out of its habitat," said the report. "She was later found uninjured, but a 'suspicious' tear was found in the enclosure, the authorities said. The opening was not an error or failure on the part of the habitat, exhibit or keeper, Gregg Hudson, the zoo’s president and chief executive, said earlier this month. The next day, similar cuts were found in the fencing of a habitat for langur monkeys, but all the monkeys were inside and appeared unharmed." Later, on January 22, a lappet-faced vulture was found dead with a "suspicious" wound.

According to the zoo, the leopard's escape prompted the zoo to install cameras and double night security patrols. Even despite this, per the report, "the police said that an intentional cut was found in the monkey enclosure and that the animals appeared to have been taken intentionally."

The Dallas Zoo has had unfortunate incidents in the past. In 2004, police were forced to shoot a charging gorilla who had injured several people and thrown a toddler.

SmartNews