'This is not good': Ex-Trump official Peter Navarro is heard in newly unveiled audio trashing Sidney Powell

A former Trump Administration official is heard in a newly unveiled audio recording trashing an attorney arguing on behalf of the former president that the 2020 election was stolen.

In the audio obtained by MSNBC’s Deadline White House with Nicole Wallace, Peter Navarro, who served as Assistant to the President, Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, is heard expressing his disdain for Powell during a conversation with Fox News producer Abby Grossberg.

The recording begins with Grossberg saying she’d received emails with confidential information in the case against Michael Flynn in which she was representing the former National Security Advisor of 22 days.

"She sends me stuff by mistake. There’s an Abby in her office," Grossberg is heard saying. "There’s an Abby in her office and this whole – through the Flynn trial she sends me this stuff and then she frantically calls me saying please delete it. It’s confidential.”

The conversation then turns to Powell trying to prove election fraud.

“You have no idea how much damage she did to our – to our efforts, Navarro said.

“She really – she really, I’m telling you Abby, when the history is written on this, she was like the turning point in our inability to prove the case because she was like so far out there that people like pulled back. We were on the verge of breakthroughs in the states and state legislature level and then that (expletive) happened. And I was like …was like damn, damn this is not good.”

Navarro stood by comments in a statement to MSNBC that said: “Sidney Powell is basically the worst thing that ever happened to the election integrity issue…As always I’m being candid with Abby Grossberg just as I am being candid with the American people.”

See the video below or at the link here.