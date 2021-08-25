Anti-masker dad facing child abuse charges in Florida for shoving high school girl

A man who has tried for five days to walk his 10th grade daughter into Fort Lauderdale High School without a mask has been charged with aggravated child abuse after an altercation with another female student.

Dan Bauman, 50, faces the charges after the incident at the school, which has a mask mandate in place for all students. Bauman had been trying to video a student, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Here's its reporting:

"The student responded 'I've had enough for four days' and tried to grab Bauman's phone, according to a police report. Bauman then pushed the student's shoulder and grabbed her hand, twisting her arm, the report read. A police officer and a security guard grabbed Bauman and placed him under arrest. He was taken to the Broward County Jail. Videos of the confrontation were posted on social media."

"The school resource officer said he knew Bauman from previous protests over the school district's mask policy, Officer Paul Johnson wrote in his report."

TV station CW34 in West Palm added this detail of the incident in its reporting:

"Authorities aid Bauman, 50, then pushed the student backward into a fence. The officer and another security guard had to pull Bauman off the girl."

And TV station 4CBS Miami reported this:

"For the fifth time since Broward Schools resumed in-person learning, Bauman, walked his daughter, Isabel, to school. Isabel is a 10th grader in her first year at Ft Lauderdale High. She has refused to wear a mask and has been turned away each day by the administration.

"'First of all, it's illegal for them to mandate it. It's against the law, it's against the Parents Bill of Rights. Our belief is it doesn't stop the spread of the virus. It doesn't control it, it does more harm than good," said Bauman.

"I want to be able to go to school like everyone does but I can't wear a mask, I can't breathe in it and I want to have that choice," said Isabel

"Four supporters of Isabel showed up carrying signs in front of the school to protest the district's mask mandate. A group of students on the school's campus chanted 'Wear a Mask, Wear a Mask' directed toward the group as well as Isabel.

"The school's interim principal, Sean Curran, said the school's hands are tied. The administration is just following the guidance of the Broward County school district. He also said the school has met numerous times with Bauman's family and detailed exceptions that are available.

"Meanwhile, Curran said the student body as a whole is following the district's guidance.

"Our kids are incredible," Curran said. "Every single one of them is wearing it and are supportive of what the measures are to keep everyone safe."

The station also quoted Fort Lauderdale High class president Raymond Adderly.

"Our local school district thinks the best way to protect our students is by a mask mandate. Every student here this morning is going to support that and has been doing so diligently. One student does not speak for all of us," Adderly said.