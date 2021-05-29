Texan Dan Crenshaw flooded with mockery after starting 'whistleblower' form to report wokeness
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) via Instagram

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) launched a "whistleblower" tip line for people to report "woke ideology" in the U.S. military — and it did not end well.

"Enough is enough. We won't let our military fall to woke ideology. We have just launched a whistleblower webpage where you can submit your story," Crenshaw said about the project he is doing with Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR).

However, people started submitting "complaints" that seemed quite similar to movie and TV show plots.

Here's some of what people were posting they had submitted: