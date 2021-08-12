WATCH: Dan Crenshaw gets heckled at GOP fundraiser after saying the 2020 election wasn't stolen from Trump

While speaking at an Illinois GOP fundraising dinner in Rosemont, Illinois, Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw was interrupted by a candidate for U.S. Senate who took exception to his saying that people shouldn't kid themselves with the belief that the 2020 election was stolen.

"Don't kid yourself into believing that's why we lost," Crenshaw said. "It's not."

That's then Bobby Piton, who was filming with his cellphone camera, spoke up and told Crenshaw, "You're wrong!"

"I'm not wrong," Crenshaw fired back.

"Yes, you are," Piton retorted. "I have plenty of proof."

In the description on his YouTube video, Piton claims to have "literally combed through millions of election voter data in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas and several other states..."

"It is disgusting to hear denials from a sitting do-nothing and intellectually dishonest Congressman in our House of Representatives, Crenshaw, who has done nothing but shill for the democrats and refuse to even see or hear the evidence of fraud," Piton wrote.

Watch the video below: