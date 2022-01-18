A young woman attended the Montgomery County Tea Party meeting Monday evening where people could ask questions of Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX). It didn't go well for the congressman.

The woman noted that the GOP congressman had suggested that Jesus was not a real person and accused him of lying about being a Christian. She quoted an excerpt from Crenshaw's book Fortitude that involved role models and listed off everyone from Jesus to Rosa Parks and even Superman.



When promoting the book, Crenshaw appeared on the Jocko Podcast where the book was heavily quoted and Crenshaw was asked to expand on those excerpts.

"The important thing is that we societal hero archetypes that we look up to. Jesus is a hero archetype, Superman is a hero archetype. Real characters too, you know, I put, I could name a thousand,” Crenshaw said on the podcast. “You know, know Rosa Parks, Ronald Reagan, all of these people embody certain attributes that the American people think ‘This is good.'"

"I can't wrap my head around this," the woman said at the event after quoting him.

Crenshaw snapped at her and said that she could just put a period after Jesus in terms of admired people.

"Don't question my faith," he shot back. The audience booed. "You guys can ask questions about all of these things and I'll answer that but don't question my faith."

Many evangelicals view Jesus as incomparable, even when speaking about those who embody "Jesus-like" behavior or those inspired by the teachings of Christ as inspiration for encouraging the common good.

One of the videos was posted by Scott T. Parkinson, the VP of government affairs at the Club for Growth, who noted it wasn't likely to raise much money for Crenshaw.

The GOP congressman is being primaried from the right with many claiming he's nothing more than a RINO (Republican In Name Only).

See the videos below: