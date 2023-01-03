Dan Crenshaw attacks 'childish' Matt Gaetz: 'It's like the Democrats paid these people off'

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) lashed out at fellow Republicans like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) bid to become Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

During a Tuesday morning appearance on Fox News, Crenshaw blasted over a dozen "childish" Republicans who were not voting for McCarthy.

"It makes us look foolish," Crenshaw said. "If I didn't know any better, it's like the Democrats paid these people off. Let's pay them off. Let's make it look like the Republicans can't govern and don't deserve any gavels whatsoever."

"They should be held accountable for it by the American people," he remarked. "They keep acting like they've got somebody waiting in the wings. You'll see, you'll see on the day of. Right? They keep saying that. They're like children. This is such a childish attempt at gaining more and more attention."

Crenshaw added: "You know why they say it like that? Because they want you to interview them again. That's why they're doing it. Please, interview — you'll see, if you just put me on TV just one more time, please."

Watch the video below from Fox News.