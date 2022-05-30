Uvalde mayor slams Texas lieutenant governor for claiming local police officers misled him about school shooting

On Monday, Uvalde, Texas Mayor Don McLaughlin issued a statement lashing out at Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, for his recent comments that he was "not told the truth" by local police officers about details on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.

"Local law enforcement has not made any public comments about the specifics of the investigation into the incident or mislead [sic] anyone. Statements by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick that he was 'not told the truth' are not true," said McLaughlin. "All statements and comments made to date about the ongoing investigation are being handled by DPS/Texas Rangers."



McLaughlin also made clear he is standing by Pete Arredondo, the school police chief who is about to be sworn in as a city councilmember.

"Arredondo was duly elected to the City Council," he wrote. "There is nothing in the City Charter, Election Code, or Texas Constitution that prohibits him from taking the oath of office."

In the aftermath of the shooting which killed 19 elementary schoolers and two teachers, questions have swirled about the behavior of Uvalde Police, particularly that they allegedly waited an hour before going into the building while the shooting was going on, and major inconsistencies about public accounts of how they engaged the shooter and otherwise handled the situation.

The Justice Department is now opening an investigation into the actions of the Uvalde Police.