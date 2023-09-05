Billionaire fracking brothers spend millions to promote right-wing propaganda: report
Texas fracking billionaires Farris and Dan Wilks have donated millions of dollars to conservative operations that are skeptical about climate change and promote anti-LGBTQ ideology, The Guardian reported.

Among the right-wing organizations receiving funds from the brothers are the Heritage Foundation, Family Research Council and Focus on the Family.

"Farris Wilks and his wife control the Thirteen Foundation, while Dan Wilks and his wife lead the Heavenly Fathers Foundation, both of which have been funded with proceeds from the 2011 sale of their majority stake in Frac Tech Services for $3.2bn," The Guardian's report stated.

"Since they created their foundations, six- and seven-figure checks from the Wilks brothers have bolstered numerous pro-fossil fuel and evangelical projects."

Conservative media outlets Daily Wire and Prager U, which have promoted climate change skepticism, have also received funds, with at least $8 million going to Daily Wire and over $4 million going to Prager U. GOP politicians such as Sen. Ted Cruz and Ken Paxton, who is facing impeachment, have also benefited from the brothers' donations.

