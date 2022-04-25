Dana Nessel sounds the alarm on DNC failing in key 2022 midterm races — that will oversee 2024 election

Attorney General Dana Nessel (D-MI) on Sunday warned that the Democratic National Committee is not doing enough to prevent Trump allies from winning key races in battleground states that will oversee the 2024 election.
Nessel was interviewed by MSNBC anchor Ayman Mohyeldin after Kalamazoo lawyer Matt DePerno was endorsed for attorney general by Michigan Republican Party delegates. The Michigan GOP also endorsed Kristina Karamo for secretary of state.
"Both Karamo and DePerno rose to political prominence levying unproven claims of fraud in the November 2020 presidential election, which Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden. Some Republicans who backed other unsuccessful candidates on Saturday have argued they aren't mainstream enough to win in November," The Detroit News reported Sunday.
Trump praised the two in a statement where he repeated his "big lie" of election fraud.
"Congratulations to Matt DePerno and Kristina Karamo on their incredible victory in Michigan! They will go on to big victories for Attorney General and Secretary of State. I will back them strongly. Michigan is one of the worst on Election Fraud and corruption, and they will put an end to it. At the same time, they’ll get to the bottom of the 2020 Election Fraud!" Trump said, despite the fact there is no evidence to support his delusional claim.
Mohyeldin asked Nessel about the status of her re-election campaign and if she was getting as much support from Democrats as DePerno and Karamo are receiving from Trump.
"I mean, I'm just gonna be honest with you, no, I've never heard anything from the DNC," Nessel said.
"They seem, as usual, to be focused on the federal races," she explained. "And I really do think it's time to stop and understand that without these statewide elected positions — again the secretary of state, and attorney generals in all of these incredibly important swing states — if we're not truly focused on those positions, then it's likely not to matter, when you get to the level where Congress has a say, because the states will not be properly certified to reflect the will of the voters in those prospective states."
"And, of course, because of the Electoral College, it really doesn't matter just how much a candidate wins the popular vote in New York, or California. It's these crucial swing states that make all the difference in our elections," Nessel said.
Watch:
