Michigan's Dem AG was target of anti-Semitic plot to murder Jewish elected officials: FBI
Dana Nessel on Facebook.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Thursday revealed that she was a target in an anti-Semitic plot that involved murdering Jewish elected officials.

Writing on Twitter, Nessel says that the FBI contacted her to let her know that she was on an apparent hitlist made by Tipton, Michigan resident Jack Eugene Carpenter III, who was arrested last month on charges of transmitting an interstate threat in which he said he'd bring "the punishment of death to anyone that is Jewish in the Michigan govt if they don’t leave, or confess."

"The FBI has confirmed I was a target of the heavily armed defendant in this matter," wrote Nessel. "It is my sincere hope that the federal authorities take this offense just as seriously as my Hate Crimes & Domestic Terrorism Unit takes plots to murder elected officials."

As the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reports, Carpenter is a former University of Michigan employee who claims that he was fired for "refusing to take experimental medication," which is an apparent reference to getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

The threats against Nessel come after a premilitary group of 13 men in Michigan orchestrated a plot to kidnap Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in an attempt to overthrow the state's elected government.

