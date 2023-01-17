Federal judge finds Jan. 6 defendant 'followed President Trump's instructions'

"Despite the quick and accurate determination by the jury convicting the Trump Organization on all counts, once again the man behind all the decisions and actions at the company escapes culpability," Cohen told Raw Story in a Dec. 2022 statement after the verdict was read.

Cohen has long argued that there was more than enough for Bragg's office to go after. One key point is the campaign finance violations. Cohen went to prison for, among other things, campaign finance violations. Cohen's campaign finance problems, however, come from the check that he got from Donald Trump to pay off Stormy Daniels so she wouldn't reveal their affair during the 2016 campaign.

If Cohen was guilty of campaign finance violations, he reasoned that the person under whose direction he committed the campaign violations should also be held accountable.

"The evidence is crystal clear. It was provided not only to the DA.'s office, the attorney general's office, as well as the Southern District of New York, when they were prosecuting me for the campaign finance violation," said Cohen. "It's an amazing thing. He has the affair. He directs me. So, what I did, I did at the direction of and for the benefit of Donald J. Trump. I end up getting charged for it. Not only do we have the Stormy Daniels case of the campaign finance violation, but there's also the Karen McDougal case which was paid for by the National Enquirer's David Pecker and AMI."

Cohen also alleges personal tax fraud against Trump, telling Raw Story in Oct. 2021 that the former president declared the Stormy Daniels hush money payoffs as a business write-off from his taxes.

"But once again, this just becomes the curious case of Alvin Bragg. Where this case going — it would have been great had he stepped forward in this The New York Times article, or gone on television, and announced that we are pursuing this case against Donald Trump for campaign finance violation, as well as misrepresentation on the tax documents," Cohen said in Nov. 2022.

Cohen previously said that he gave tons of information to New York Attorney General Letitia James in April 2022, as well as the Manhattan DA before Bragg took over.

"I spent countless hours, over 15 sessions — including three while incarcerated. I provided thousands of documents, which coupled with my testimony, would have been a valid basis for an indictment and charge," Cohen said last April.