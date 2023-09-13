Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante in police custody: PA State Police

Photos: Screen captures
Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante has been apprehended by law enforcement officials, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Wednesday morning.
Although police warned that the Brazilian-born Cavalcante was armed and "extremely dangerous" this week, they apparently captured him without incident.
Cavalcante, who was convicted of murdering his then-girlfriend by stabbing her 38 times in front her two young children in 2021, escaped roughly two weeks ago from an Eastern Pennsylvania prison.
Police said that they would be holding a press conference to discuss Cavalcante's capture at 9:30 a.m. EST.