Georgia tire store employee shot to death after car owner mistakes him for auto thief
WSB-TV/screen grab

An employee of a Georgia tire shop was shot to death over the weekend after a customer mistook him for a car thief.

WSB-TV reported that DeKalb County Police had arrested Quadarius McDowell, 30, on murder charges.

DeKalb County detectives said McDowell took his car to Tires Plus on Saturday. He opened fire at employee Daniel Gordon, 24, when he saw the victim driving his car in the parking lot.

"McDowell reportedly thought Gordon was trying to steal his car and fired multiple shots, shooting the victim," the report said.

McDowell fled the scene on foot but was later arrested. He is being held at the DeKalb County jail.

“You can’t even feel safe at work. It’s just it’s sad,” a friend of Gordon's told WSB-TV. “It’s a sad day. You can’t even call this a wrong place at the wrong time type of situation because literally, you’re at work."

Watch the video report below from WSB-TV.

