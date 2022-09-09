'Dark Brandon strikes again': Biden offers blistering assessment of GOP’s glaring hypocrisy

President Joe Biden delivered a critical blow to Republican lawmakers during his recent speech where he highlighted the hypocrisy among members of the conservative political party.

On Thursday, September 8, Biden appeared at the Democratic National Committee’s Summer Meeting where he took aim at Republicans who want credit for the massive infrastructure package after publicly opposing it. He even recounted an incident involving a Republican lawmaker who did exactly that.

According to HuffPost: "The $1.2 trillion bill to improve roads, bridges, ports, water systems, high-speed internet and more passed with the help of 13 Republicans in the House and 19 in the Senate."

“We got a little help from Republicans. Not a lot, but enough to get it passed,” Biden said at the event. “But the truth is, there are a lot more Republicans taking credit for that bill than actually voted for it.”

Some Republican lawmakers have applauded the initiatives being rolled out in their states as if they contributed to passing pieces of legislation to support the efforts. Biden went on to offer a critical impression of Republican lawmakers.

“Now we’re gonna build this new bridge here. We’re all for it. And, by the way, this new road,” he said, before reverting to his normal voice: “I love ’em, man. They ain’t got no shame. They don’t have any shame.”

The president's remarks were so critical they caught the attention of social media users and sparked a Twitter firestorm. Many shared their reaction to the president's rebuke and have used the opportunity to spin Republicans' mocking use of the name Brandon in Biden's favor.

Many Twitter users applauded Biden for going full "dark Brandon."



"Dark Brandon, man. 'They ain't got no shame' is a perfect label for congressional Republicans. I don't know what they started putting in Biden's Wheaties, but I want some," one user tweeted.

Another user added, "Biden condemned MAGA Republicans for taking credit for his bills that they all voted against. He mocked them & said, 'these Republicans have no shame!' Thank you Mr. President for reminding voters that MAGA Republicans are soulless hypocrites. Dark Brandon strikes again."

