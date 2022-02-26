GOP lawmaker says Kamala Harris may not understand 'the Black experience' because her parents both had PhDs

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) said at CPAC on Friday that he questioned whether Vice President Kamala Harris really understood the experience of most Black Americans because both of her parents were so well educated.

In a discussion with conservative network Real America's Voice, Issa was asked about his recollections of Harris during her days as a politician in his home state of California.

Issa started off by talking about Harris taking on President Joe Biden during a debate in an early Democratic primary where she slammed him for waxing nostalgically about working with senators who also happened to support racial segregation.

IN OTHER NEWS: ‘Let me explain how diplomacy works’: Psaki forced to explain US response to Russian attack to Fox News’ Peter Doocy

Issa said she did this to make it appear that Biden was out of touch with the Black community -- but then accused her of having problems of her own in that regard.

"Remember, this is a young woman who grew up with all the benefits," he said. "Her family, you know, they're both doctorate-level, they enjoyed a beautiful home in a good area of Oakland, and she enjoyed the best growing up. And so I'm not sure that her telling him that he didn't understand the Black experience, I'm not sure she really understands it."

Watch the video below.





