Darren Bailey says no apology needed for comparing Holocaust to abortion, contends Jewish community ‘told me that I’m right’
GOP gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey greets people Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the DuPage County Fair in Wheaton, Illinois. - Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/TNS

CHICAGO — Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey, who faced bipartisan criticism for declaring that Holocaust deaths during World War II paled in comparison with lives lost through abortion, contends Jewish community leaders have told him he was right. Bailey’s campaign did not respond to a request for the identities of the Jewish religious leaders who he said agreed with his comparison of abortion to the Nazi genocide of 6 million Jews. “The Jewish community themselves have told me that I’m right,” Bailey, a state senator and farmer from downstate Xenia told WSPY-FM of Plano during a...