Hundreds of supporters of Donald Trump have been arrested for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but one disgraced former Trump administration official has gained attention by pushing the conspiracy theory it was actually the federal government responsible for the insurrection.

A new exposé by The Bulwark focuses on how Darren Beattie is using Revolver News to spread conspiracy theories about the insurrection by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the 2020 election.

"The story of how Beattie went from being an unknown speechwriter fired from the Trump White House in 2018 to a prominent propagandist fired by the Biden White House in 2022 is worth recounting for what it tells us about the chaotic Trumpian right. It is not a particularly encouraging story. Beattie rehabilitated his relationship with MAGA World not by cleaning up his act but by showing an unflagging commitment to Trump and demonstrating a real knack for promoting conspiracy theories," Laura Field reported. "That Trump is eager to promote Beattie—that Trump finds Beattie useful—is yet another indicator of everything that is disturbing about the ex-president’s hold on the GOP."

Beattie is the founder of Revolver.News, which has pushed pro-Trump conspiracy theories.

READ: Former Trump aide canned by Biden administration after pushing Jan. 6 ‘false flag’ theory

"Beattie’s ouster from the Trump White House back in August 2018 came in the wake of revelations that he had participated in a conference alongside prominent white nationalists. According to reporting at the time, Beattie was asked to resign but refused on the grounds that he was not racist and had done nothing wrong—forcing the Trump White House to fire him," The Bulwark reported. "In 2019, Beattie worked for a stint with Trump sycophant Rep. Matt Gaetz (where he was apparently paid via a contractual arrangement that sparked controversy)."



Beattie was an alum of the Claremont Institute, which also houses infamous "coup memo" author John Eastman.

The Bulwark reported that "on November 4, 2020, the day after the election, a Revolver article (presumably written by Beattie) claimed that Democrats were on the verge of stealing the election and outlined steps that Trump should take to prevent Biden from coming to office—including the suggestion that Republican-controlled legislatures 'seat Trump electors' if there is 'clear evidence of electoral fraud.'”