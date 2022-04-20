New dashcam video shows traffic stop that resulted in Madison Cawthorn surrendering his license

Dashcam video released this Tuesday shows Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) being asked by a North Carolina trooper to surrender his license during a traffic stop in Cleveland County, The News & Observer reports.

Cawthorn was charged with driving with a suspended license, which is a misdemeanor.

Two videos were released which were about 20 minutes long. The trooper’s dashboard camera shows his patrol vehicle following Cawthorn's truck, which is shown twice veering partially left of center before the trooper pulls him over.

The trooper tells Cawthorn that he was pulled over for expired tags, to which Cawthorn apologizes. When the trooper informs Cawthorn that his license is suspended, Cawthorn replies, "Is that so?"

It's still not known why Cawthorn's license was suspended since that information is protected under the federal Driver’s Privacy Protection Act. Cawthorn is scheduled to appear in court on May 6. This is the second time Cawthorn has been charged with driving with a revoked license. The first time, in 2017, was later dismissed.

Watch the video below, via the Citizen Times:

