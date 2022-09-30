Two retired Indiana police officers have been named in a leak connected to the Oath Keepers militia group, WLFI reports.

The group Distributed Denial of Open Secrets leaked about 5 gigabytes of data from the servers of the far-right group. As WLFI points out, the unidentified former officers haven't been arrested or charged.

"Greetings: I am a retired police Sergeant, Lafayette Police Department, 27 years. I want to become a member [of the Oath Keepers]. Checking to see if there is a chapter in Indiana," read a 2021 email from one of the retired Lafayette Police Department officers. The email was sent less than four months after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Another retired LPD officer is listed as an Oath Keepers member in a leaked membership log, where he says in his bio, "I gave an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States of America in the Unites States Army and the Lafayette Police Dept., I will defend that oath with my very last breath. I'm a Christian man with an allegiance to GOD and Country."

After being contacted by WLFI, he called the Capitol riots "a big, phony fiasco by the communist left."

"Anyone who doesn't believe the leftist government is trying to destroy our country has got their head in the sand," the retired officer said.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the Oath Keepers leak shows 696 sign-ups for the militia group across Indiana within the timeframe of several months from 2020-2021. "Among those sign-ups are six elected officials and 17 current and former members of law enforcement, military and first responder agencies," WLFI's report stated.

Read more at WLFI.