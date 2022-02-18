'White women tears trump justice': Daunte Wright's mom slams judge over Kim Potter's light sentence

The parents of Daunte Wright harshly criticized Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu after only sentencing former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer Kim Potter to 24 months, of which she will only serve 16 months in jail.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and prosecutors had called on the judge to impose the 86-month presumptive sentence.

"To sit there and watch, pouring my heart out in my victim impact statement that took so long to write — and I reread it over and over again — to not get a response out of the judge at all. But then when it came down ... to sentencing Kim Potter, she broke out in tears," Katie Wright, Daunte's mother said.

"So once again, we are standing here to say that we're very disappointed in the outcome. Yes, we got a conviction, and we thank everybody for that. But again, this isn't OK. This is the problem with our justice system today, and White women tears trumps — trumps — justice. And I thought my White woman tears would be good enough because they're true and genuine," she explained.

His father, Aubrey Wright, said he felt "cheated" by the light sentence.

"I walked out of this courthouse feeling like people are laughing at us because this lady got a slap on the wrist, and we still every night sitting around crying, waiting on my son to come home. I'm upset," he explained.

Watch: