Trump-loving GOP lawmaker lashes out at the NAACP: Focus on ‘the colored community’

The NAACP on Wednesday was lectured by a Republican lawmaker who pushed Donald Trump's conspiracy theories about election fraud that incited last week's deadly insurrection in Washington, D.C.
"Virginia Del. Dave LaRock does not plan to step down after calls have been made for his resignation following his questioning of the recent presidential election and his response to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol. Over the last few days, several local leaders and groups — the NAACP Loudoun Branch, Loudoun County Democratic Committee and two county supervisors — have called for his resignation, claiming he is continuing to spread misinformation about the 2020 presidential election," the Loudoun Times-Mirror reported Wednesday.
"LaRock attended at least two Stop the Steal rallies — on Nov. 15 in Loudoun County and Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. — supporting claims of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 presidential election when former Vice President Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump," the newspaper reported.
LaRock issued a statement defending his actions, criticizing NAACP Loudoun President Michelle Thomas, Algonkian Supervisor Juli Briskman and Phyllis Randall.
"I have stayed loyal to the President even now as RINOs are jumping ship and that won't end. Democrat Trump haters want to humiliate our president and they want to intimidate me and make me unelectable," LaRock complained.
"Rather than focusing on the business of Loudoun County and the needs of the colored community, they are wasting their time and taxpayer resources to attack me," he said.