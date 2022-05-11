Pole-wielding Capitol rioter arrested on multiple felony charges

A North Carolina man who came prepared for the January 6 Capitol riot with a helmet, goggles and knee pads has been arrested by the FBI on charges that he attacked multiple officers with his fists and a large pole.



David Joseph Gietzen, 38, of Sanford, North Carolina, is charged with eight counts, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. The assaults took place between 2:13 and 2:31 p.m. on the day of the riot, according to a Department of Justice news release.

The FBI criminal complaint against Gietzen stated that he was captured on police bodycams and open-source footage of the riot “wearing a green jacket, jeans, knee pads, and on occasion a white helmet and/or goggles. Gietzen is seen consistently moving up and down the police line along the security gate barriers… pushing with the crowd against the barriers and thrusting his fist against U.S. Capitol Police officers’ shields.”

Videos obtained by the FBI also show Gietzen grabbing an officer by the throat or face mask, the arresting documents charge.

“Gietzen hit the officer next to him with the pole, striking him in the shoulder between his protective gear. According to USCP Officer 1, Gietzen took the opportunity to hit the officers after the officers had to fight off a group of rioters who used a large piece of wood, appearing to be a piece of plywood the size of a door, to break through the perimeter.”

You can read the FBI statement of facts here.