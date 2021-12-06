David Perdue is now a Trump 'vassal' whose campaign must be stopped at all costs: conservative

Conservative Washington Post columnist Henry Olsen made it clear on Monday that he doesn't think much of former Sen. David Perdue's (R-GA) decision to run a primary campaign against incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

In his latest column, Olsen takes aim at Perdue for echoing former President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election in the Peach State, which he narrowly lost to President Joe Biden by just under 12,000 votes.

"Perdue, in his announcement video, said Kemp’s refusal to bow to Trump’s pressure is why Republicans lost the Senate runoff," he writes. "Perdue also took aim at Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who also refused to bow to Trump’s demands and certified the November election results. Trump is expected to reward Perdue for his fealty with an endorsement soon, thereby making clear that Perdue is his vassal."

Olsen goes on to argue that a defeat of Kemp at the hands of a Trump-backed challenger will send a chilling signal to GOP officials throughout the country.

"Independents concerned about our democracy should also back Kemp in the Republican primary," he writes. "Kemp and Raffensperger are the national poster children for Republican refusal to kowtow to Trump’s unconscionable demands. If they lose their bids for reelection, Republican officeholders across the country will reassess whether they could withstand similar onslaughts."

