BUSTED: Trump’s tantrum over stimulus resulted in Georgia Republican being caught in a lie

Only 10 days before the Georgia runoff elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate, Donald Trump's refusal to sign coronavirus stimulus is causing headaches for one GOP campaign.

While Trump remains on vacation at Mar-a-Lago, Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) has been frantically stumping for re-election before the January 5th vote.

On Tuesday, Perdue released a new ad bragging that he "delivered" for Georgia by voting for the new coronavirus bill. However, that bill still has not been signed by Trump.

Jon Ossoff, Perdue's Democratic challenger, is now urging Atlanta TV stations to pull the ad, as Perdue has not delivered until the bill becomes law.