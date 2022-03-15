tired exhausted

The U.S. Senate just officially voted to make Daylight Savings Time permanent.

When the United States was at war in the early 1900s there was a desperate need to save energy, but scientists now believe that it seems to be detrimental to your health.

According to Dr. Susheel Patil, at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine who specializes in sleep medicine, the annual time changes typically cause Americans to lose sleep for about a week until we adapt, HealthLine reported.

“The loss of sleep has been shown to result in an increase in car accidents during the week after the change to DST, and there can be an approximately 20 percent increase in patient safety-related incidents associated with human error,” said Patil.

For anyone doing business abroad, keeping track of the time change can be even worse. While the US changes the time in the second week in March, Mexico does it on the second Sunday in April. Much of Europe changes theirs on the last Sunday in March.

Several states have passed laws eliminating the time change over the past few years.

