DC Police Chief: 4 people died at the US Capitol Trump riots
Trump Protester (SAUL LOEB : AFP)

Washington D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee announced that three other people died at the U.S. Capitol today other than the woman who was shot on camera.

During a press conference Wednesday evening with Mayor Murial Bowser after the violence in Washington, Contee explained that there are few details on the deaths. The DC Medical Examiner hasn't looked at the bodies of the three additional people who died so it's unclear if they were shot, beaten or trampled. All he would say is that the 1 adult male and 2 adult females suffered from medical emergencies resulting in their deaths.

At last count, eight ambulances left the Capitol building. Contee also reported 52 arrests and 14 Metro PD officers sustained injuries.

The four-star officer directly connected the assault on the Capitol to Trump's remarks.

See the full press conference below: