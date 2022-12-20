Jan. 6 defendant's girlfriend says jailed rioters watching Steve Bannon on 're-education tablets'
Real America's Voice/screen grab

The girlfriend of a Jan. 6 defendant revealed on Tuesday that her boyfriend was allowed to watch alleged coup plotter Steve Bannon's podcast while in jail.

During an interview on Bannon's podcast, a woman named Kelly said her boyfriend had been held in the "D.C. gulag" since the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

"For being at the Capitol, standing up for election integrity on Jan. 6," she said. "My boyfriend was trying to save Rosanne Boyland. He is among two dozen men right now being held, trying to help Rosanne Boyland, who was murdered by Capitol Police on the steps of the United States Capitol and barely anybody knows about it."

The woman also explained that the detainees passed their time in prison by watching Bannon's podcast.

"I want to say hi to the guys in the D.C. gulag who are watching Steve Bannon's War Room live on Pluto TV," she said. "Thank God for the tablets. At least they have that. I don't know how Steve Bannon's show makes it into the D.C. jail."

"They call them the re-education tablets," she added, "in which they have Trevor Noah telling you why Donald Trump is an evil man, how men are really women but women are really men. It gets really complicated and word salad. But Steve Bannon's War Room snuck on somehow, so hi, guys! Stay strong. America is with you!"

