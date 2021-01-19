Two National Guard members removed from Biden's security detail over ties to white supremacist groups

Two members of the National Guard who allegedly have ties to white supremacists groups have been removed from the security detail covering President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

The Associated Press reported that a U.S. Army official and a senior U.S. intelligence official confirmed that two members of the guard "have been found to have ties to fringe right group militias."

The identity of the groups was not immediately clear.

“Due to operational security, we do not discuss the process nor the outcome of the vetting process for military members supporting the inauguration," the National Guard Bureau said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Secret Service declined to comment.