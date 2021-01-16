'No more cold marble': National Guard in DC to get cots so they don't have to sleep on the floor

Additional steps are for the massive deployment of National Guard troops to defend the inauguration following the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"The National Guardsmen providing security in the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration are soon getting cots, after images went viral last week of troops sleeping on the floor in the halls of Congress," Politico reported Saturday, citing "four people familiar with the decision."

"The Army is coordinating the effort with FEMA, the Department of Homeland Security and the Joint Force Headquarters National Capital Region, said a Guardsman familiar with the planning. Officials will collect cots from National Guard armories in Maryland and Virginia and transport them to the Capitol, the person said. Many officials believe the cots are unnecessary, but the photos of Guardsmen resting on the floor of the Capitol quickly became a 'PR issue,' the person said — particularly after more than a dozen House Democrats called Thursday on the Army Secretary to send cots, bedding, shower facilities and other resources," Politico reported.

"The cots will arrive Saturday and Sunday, the person said, adding that no costs should be incurred aside from the time and transportation," Politico reported. "A Jan. 15 memo obtained by POLITICO cited guidance from Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville that Guardsmen 'who are resting inside the U.S. Capitol Building are to lay on a cot, and not on the ground.'"

"No more cold marble!" a D.C. National Guardsman told Politico.







