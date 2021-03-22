GOP lawmaker launches fact-free diatribe against DC statehood: 'It'd be the only state without a car dealership!'

<p>"I listened to him," Trump said, "but I didn't do what he said."</p><p>The former president's blithe admission prompted intense anger on social media.</p><p><br/></p>
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="093cc2508863470a7dbd8d0051c187d5" id="0bfc0"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1373994600822620161"><div style="margin:1em 0">"I listened to him, but I didn't do what he said," former President Trump says of Dr. Fauci.</div> — Kaitlan Collins (@Kaitlan Collins)<a href="https://twitter.com/kaitlancollins/statuses/1373994600822620161">1616420815.0</a></blockquote></div>
<p><br/></p><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">542K+ americans unavailable to comment.<br/>— Stray Political Cat (@StrayPolitical) <a href="https://twitter.com/StrayPolitical/status/1373998811538845696?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">No shit, Sherlock.<br/>— Steve Hoffman (@SteveHoffmanTV) <a href="https://twitter.com/SteveHoffmanTV/status/1374010866241212419?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet">In case you're wondering why over half a million Americans have died of this virus <a href="https://t.co/CVjCp686tf">https://t.co/CVjCp686tf</a><br/>— Mr. Magorium (@JewniorGong) <a href="https://twitter.com/JewniorGong/status/1374013441896251397?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Trump also fired CDC people in China & dismantled the pandemic response infrastructure built up under Obama, and did not renew national stockpile maintenance contracts. <br/><br/>In Jan of 2020, Trump turned down the chance to have millions of N95 masks MADE in AMERICA!<br/>— Jeff - time for criminal prosecution of Team Trump (@NewJeffCT) <a href="https://twitter.com/NewJeffCT/status/1374004250708221958?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"> <a href="https://t.co/zHEFudZIc7">pic.twitter.com/zHEFudZIc7</a><br/>— No one (@ungubunugu1274) <a href="https://twitter.com/ungubunugu1274/status/1374004282811424775?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Glad to hear our former president, admit he's guilty. He cut Dr Fauci out of the loop. The results were catastrophic. Over 540,000 deaths. Our <a href="https://twitter.com/GOP?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gop</a> senators remained silent the whole time. The real question is, when & who's going to be held accountable.<br/>— Willie 🇺🇸 (@LivingWillie) <a href="https://twitter.com/LivingWillie/status/1374013115575234561?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"> <a href="https://t.co/kuIcmNG5g8">pic.twitter.com/kuIcmNG5g8</a><br/>— No one (@ungubunugu1274) <a href="https://twitter.com/ungubunugu1274/status/1374003777158713349?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">No he didn't listen to his medical expert, he listened to his son-in-law... More than 500k dead. It is nothing to be proud of.<br/>— Patrick M McCormick (@DreamMaster1944) <a href="https://twitter.com/DreamMaster1944/status/1373995902839492611?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">Reminder:<br/>Bob Woodward's converastion with Jared Kushner who's recounting an Oval Office conversation in which Kayleigh McEnany supposedly said to drumpf that he might be better off politically because of Covid-19.... <a href="https://t.co/BKgK7GlSzK">pic.twitter.com/BKgK7GlSzK</a><br/>— No one (@ungubunugu1274) <a href="https://twitter.com/ungubunugu1274/status/1374006077633802249?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">This should be identified as a dereliction of duty, especially since we have over 500K dead, because he didn't heed the warnings.<br/>— Holly 🌷🌱 #GetVaccinated (@Msdesignerlady) <a href="https://twitter.com/Msdesignerlady/status/1374030040476880900?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div><p><br/></p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none">That's usually the response of a dumb person. Listen to reason and stubbornly doing the opposite<br/>— Maria🌷Chiky 🌊🇵🇷🇺🇲 (@chikyruiz321) <a href="https://twitter.com/chikyruiz321/status/1374030512810000386?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 22, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async="" charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js"></script></div>
