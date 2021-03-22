GOP lawmaker launches fact-free diatribe against DC statehood: 'It'd be the only state without a car dealership!'

Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) on Monday went on a fact-free diatribe against a proposal to make Washington D.C. a state by falsely claiming that it would be the only state in America to lack a car dealership.

During a hearing on D.C. statehood legislation, Hice complained that making the nation's capital a state would give it "special" treatment even though its nearly 700,000 residents currently have no representation in either chamber of Congress.

Hice then tried to claim that D.C. lacks the features of other states throughout the country.

"It would be the only state, the only state without an airport and without a car dealership and without a capital city and without a landfill!" he fumed. "D.C. statehood would be a money grab from neighboring states and a power grab!"

In fact, a quick search of Cars.com reveals that there are multiple car dealerships located in Washington D.C.

Watch the video below.

